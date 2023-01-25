FOR 59 YEARS Milo has been nourishing Filipino kids with energy-giving nutrients and chocomaltee taste that help them live an active lifestyle. Because with a sports-driven active lifestyle, kids not only reap physical benefits but take lifelong learnings and skills too. They take home new values such as perseverance, discipline, and grit which sets them up for success in all aspects of life.

However, as the country faced pandemic-related restrictions in the past few years, the opportunities for physical activity were also restricted or limited; leaving kids at home and glued to their couches.

Because Milo believes in the power of sports and an active lifestyle, the brand challenged Filipino kids from couch to court with the launch of Milo Active Pilipinas, inviting kids nationwide to live an active lifestyle whether at home or in school. All year-long, kids will have access to Milo sports programs that were designed to help them unlock the champion within

Now in its 38th year, the annual Milo Sports Clinics will continue to teach kids the basics of sports like basketball, taekwondo, swimming, and tennis, among others while instilling discipline, confidence, and teamwork.

After three years on halt, the biggest running event in the country is set to return this March 2023. This national event brings together people to get back into sports and help build tomorrow’s champions.

Co-created with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Milo Champ Camp is a nationwide school tour that teaches students the basics of sports without disrupting their classes, since parents also play a role as we teach them proper nutrition. This is one of the widespread efforts to help improve the physical literacy of kids because we believe that active kids are better learners.

A digital portal launched in partnership with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) during the pandemic, Milo Home Court will continue to help kids pursue sports even at home by providing video tutorials and online sports classes.

The much-awaited grassroots basketball tournament will launch in March this year, inviting more than future champions from barangays nationwide to work with their teams in showcasing their skills on the court. Participating moms from the 2022 Barangay Liga share how it helps their kids lessen screen time to make them more active and healthy while learning values such as discipline and social skills.