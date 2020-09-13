ZC Valientes looking to do well in newly recognized pro league NBL

THE Zamboanga City MLV Valientes will finally experience playing for a professional homegrown league in the Philippines.

Owned by Rolando “Junnie” Navarro Jr., the Zamboanga City MLV Valientes are excited to play for the National Basketball League (NBL), which recently got the approval of the Games and Amusements Board to operate as a professional league.

“Valientes will always be there for Zamboangueños, win or lose. We want Zamboangueños to play, we know Zamboangueños are good players, we already proved that in National PRISAA when Zamboanga won two championships, and was a champion in NBA 3×3 in the country,” said Navarro.

Besides Navarro, supporting the team is accounting firm MLV in Australia, owned by Michael Venezuala.

“It has been a dream of every Zamboangueño basketball player to play professionally,” added Navarro.

“Valientes are the original team of Zamboanga, the only team from Mindanao and the first pro team in Zamboanga. The fans are very excited to see our team finally play in the pro league.”

The team will be coached by Joseph Romarate while the roster includes former University of the East player Gino Jumaoas from Boalan, Das “Tausug Hero” Esa from Barangay San Jose, AA Fabian and Jon Rebollos from Sta. Maria.

The NBL is the second active professional league in the country after the PBA.










