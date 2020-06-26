YouTube, Smart workshops for YouTube creators shift online

ONLINE video-sharing platform YouTube and Philippine telecommunications company Smart Communications have teamed up to launch Creator Camp Live, a series of online events and workshops to teach YouTube creators (aspiring or otherwise) on how to “pivot and be effective in the time disrupted by the pandemic,” according to a release.

“Creator Camp LIVE is YouTube’s commitment to helping our creators thrive during these uncertain times… when the pandemic started, not only did we make the program digital-first but we reshaped it to be more timely to include topics such as content resourcefulness and relevance, well-being, and building meaningful partnerships,” Marc Lefkowitz, head of YouTube creator and artist development in APAC, said in a statement.

The program was launched in December 2019 in Cebu with a goal of empowering creators outside Luzon through a series of face-to-face workshops, but the pandemic made YouTube shift the focus to empowering the “Filipino creator community with resources, opportunities, and content that matter to them,” he said.

The workshop series started yesterday, June 25, and can be viewed at the Smart Communications YouTube page. The first workshop featured Wil Dasovich as he talked about the power of community.

The next workshops will be held on July 10 (3 to 4 p.m.) featuring Alodia Gosiengfiao on how to build a strong brand, and on July 24 (3 to 4 p.m.) featuring Erwan Heussaff on the relevance of content creators.

"Creator Camp LIVE is a valuable learning platform for aspiring vloggers and content creators especially during these challenging times. This program is very much aligned with our commitment to bring meaningful connections made simple to Filipinos so they can pursue their passions," Jane Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart, said in the release.










