Oishi Prawn Crackers, Kirei, and Ribbed Cracklings are some of the Oishi snacks we bought from our neighborhood sari-sari stores growing up.

From making our favorite chichiryas, Oishi has grown its roster of unique products with online best-sellers like the hit fish kropek Fishda, the cult-favorite O-Puff, the chicharon with 30% less fat Baked Porky Popps, the healthy on-the-go Grab Nuts, the sensational seafood O-Pusit, and the kids’ ultimate biscuit treats Bread Pan and Pillows. Oishi has also expanded into having their own delicious drinks, like the refreshing Smart C+, and the creamy milk with oats, Oaties Milk.

From having to make time to go to sari-sari stores and supermarkets, you now have the power to purchase your favorite Oishi snacks and grocery items online from the comfort of your homes. Check out the Oishi Flagship Store in LazMall (www.lazada.com.ph/shop/oishi) and the Oishi Official Store in Shopee Mall (www.shopee.ph/oishiph) .

Also, don’t forget to check out Oishi’s seasonal Cuckoo Bags and Weeshee Bags, which are the perfect gifts for your family and friends this season of giving. Order these festive bags (now with a big discount at Lazmall and Shopee Mall until Dec. 31!) while chilling at home and avoiding the Christmas rush.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.