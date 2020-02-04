You oughta know Alanis is coming

GRAMMY-WINNING singer Alanis Morissette is set to make a stop in the Philippines as part of her ongoing 2020 World Tour celebrating the 25 years of her breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill.

The tour starts on April 2 in Tokyo and will have stops in Australia and the US. The Philippine concert will be on April 6 at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Born in 1974, Ms. Morissette released her eponymous debut album in 1991. While that album did go platinum in her native Canada, it wasn’t until her third album, Jagged Little Pill, that the world finally tuned in to the singer with an emotive mezzo-soprano voice.

Her first single off the album, “You Oughta Know,” signaled her departure from dance music to alternative rock, the genre she is now best known for. With its explicit and vengeful lyrics directed at an unnamed ex-boyfriend, the song became such as hit that the following year, it was named the Best Rock Song at the Grammy Awards while Morissette won the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance award. The song was also nominated for Song of the Year but lost to Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose.”

Jagged Little Pill went on to spawn more hits including “All I Really Want,” “Hands in My Pocket,” and her biggest hit yet, “Ironic.”

Despite criticism about its misuse of the word “ironic,” the song — which listed unfortunate situations like “rain on a wedding day” and a “free ride when you’ve already paid” — topped Canadian charts for six weeks and reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 list in the US. It’s still her highest-charting single on the chart.









The song won the Juno Award for Single of the Year and received two Grammy Award nominations in 1997 for Record of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video.

The album, Jagged Little Pill, sold more than 16 million copies in the US and 33 million worldwide.

Her success is credited with having opened doors for fellow female singers like Pink, Michelle Branch, and Avril Lavigne.

Ms. Morissette currently has nine albums in her discography, with the most recent one, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, scheduled for release in May this year.

In 2016, she launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Jagged Little Pill, The Musical, made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

In total, she has won seven Grammy Awards and has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Rolling Stone magazine has called her the Queen of Alt-Rock Angst.

Alanis Morissette World Tour 2020 in Manila will be held on April 6, 8 p.m., at the SM MOA Arena in Pasay City. Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 6 on smtickets.com. Tickets are priced from P2,700 to P12,700. — ZBC

















