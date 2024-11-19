– Tens of thousands of New Zealanders rallied before parliament on Tuesday in one of the country’s largest ever protests to oppose a bill that opponents say seeks to dilute the rights of Maori and threatens to set race relations back decades.

Massive crowds estimated by police at 35,000 gathered at parliament where the Treaty Principles Bill was introduced earlier this month by legislators who want to reinterpret a 184-year-old treaty signed between the British and Indigenous Maori.

The libertarian ACT New Zealand party, a junior partner in the ruling centre-right coalition government, is seeking to enshrine a narrower interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi that it says discriminates against non-Indigenous citizens.

While the bill lacks enough support to pass, critics see in it a desire to reverse decades of policies that aimed to empower Maori, who make up around 20% of the 5.3 million population and are over-represented in measures of social disadvantage.

Tens of thousands began chanting “kill the bill” when ACT leader David Seymour stepped out of parliament before the crowd.

“I’m here for my grandchildren, my children and for their children”, said Hoana Hadfield from Wellington, who was marching in a protest for the first time.

“I think it’s important that we keep our kaupapa which is our values as Maori and our culture and its a real big thing for us to have cultural identity.“

Some people in the crowd were dressed in traditional attire with feathered headgear and cloaks and carried traditional Maori weapons, while others wore t-shirts emblazoned with Toitu te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty).

The protest was preceded by a nine-day march, or hikoi, that began in the country’s far north, with thousands joining rallies in towns and cities as marchers travelled south on foot and in cars to Wellington.

First signed in 1840 between the British Crown and more than 500 Indigenous Maori chiefs, the Treaty lays down how the two parties agreed to govern.

The interpretation of clauses in the document still guides legislation and policy today, with rulings by the courts and a separate Maori tribunal expanding Maori rights and privileges over the decades.

ACT’s coalition partners, the National Party and New Zealand First, agreed to support the legislation through the first of three readings but both have said they will not support it to become legislation.

A small number of politicians from the governing National Party will be available to meet with hikoi leaders, while Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is still deciding how to engage, a spokesman for the government said.

Abby Collier, 42, had travelled six hours from her home in Tairawhiti to participate in Tuesday’s protest. She said she was supporting the movement because she believed unity was important.

“We are coming from across the country and showing our babies we can have a positive impact through kindness,” Ms. Collier said. – Reuters