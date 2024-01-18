BEIJING — China’s foreign ministry on Thursday urged the Philippines to adhere to its one-China principle and stop its “wrong words and deeds” about Taiwan, after the Philippines’ defense secretary accused China of “gutter-level talk” regarding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

China will never accept anyone making provocations on the Taiwan question and we will fight back, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday told Marcos to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue” after he had congratulated the democratically governed island’s presidential election winner, Lai Ching-te. — Reuters