BERLIN – Germany’s finance ministry has lifted a freeze on new spending that was imposed more than three weeks ago, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The move comes a day after Germany’s government clinched a last-minute deal on its 2024 budget following weeks of tense talks.

The letter dated Dec. 14 was from State Secretary of Finance Steffen Saebisch to the other government ministries.

“The budget freeze … ordered on Nov. 21, 2023, is hereby lifted with immediate effect,” it read.

The finance ministry added that it nevertheless recommended the “economical use” of funds “in light of the overall budgetary situation.”—Reuters