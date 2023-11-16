SEOUL – Russian and North Korean officials held talks in Pyongyang to discuss expanding cooperation in economy, science and technology to follow up on the agreements reached by their leaders in September, the North’s state media reported on Thursday.

The meeting took place on Wednesday in Pyongyang, led by North Korea’s minister of external economic relations Yun Jong Ho and Russia’s natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov, the KCNA news agency said.

“The meeting discussed and confirmed in detail the measures for revitalizing and expanding the multi-faceted bilateral exchange and cooperation in different fields, including trade, economy, science and technology,” the news agency said.

The two countries signed a protocol of the meeting, KCNA said, without disclosing details.

Sports ministers of the two countries also held talks in Pyongyang to expand cooperation and agreed on a plan for exchanges in 2024-2026, KCNA said.

A Russian delegation led by Kozlov arrived in North Korea on Tuesday as Moscow and Pyongyang have been stepping up cooperation following their leaders’ summit in September.

Washington has said North Korea is supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, while Moscow is providing technical support to help North Korea advance its military capabilities.

North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals. — Reuters