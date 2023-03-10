WASHINGTON – The Philippine ambassador to Washington said on Thursday Manila is working to arrange a possible visit to Washington this year by Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel G. Romualdez told an event hosted by Washington’s Institute of World Politics that Mr. Marcos is expected to visit the US West Coast later in the year for the APEC summit, which is scheduled to be held in San Francisco in the week of Nov. 12.

“We are also working on a possible standalone visit here in Washington DC, although we have yet to agree on the likely dates,” Mr. Romualdez said. — Reuters