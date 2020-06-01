World Vision to hold virtual run for children

LIMITED it may be by the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, World Vision in the Philippines is not being deterred by it as it continues to look for ways to push for its mission.

Later this month, World Vision is set to hold the 1st Virtual Run for Children, the goal which is to promote fitness and health during the community quarantine in the country while raising funds for the benefit of the organization’s most vulnerable children and communities.

As the entire country deals with COVID-19, World Vision recognizes that children are among those impacted greatly by the pandemic, with their access to basic needs like food, education and hygiene compromised.

But since outside movement is still limited as restrictions are still up as part of mitigating measures of the government against COVID-19, World Vision is instead encouraging people to run for a cause but with them not having to leave their homes through the virtual run.

“World Vision is excited for its first-ever virtual run for children. It is our prayer that friends and families will be refreshed as they continue supporting the most vulnerable children. In these trying times, we hope that this will also provide them with an enjoyable, safe and healthy way to somehow reconnect in a virtual manner,” World Vision National Director Rommel Fuerte said of their upcoming event.

Lending support to World Vision’s virtual run for children are celebrity ambassadors Enzo Pineda, Gelli Victor and Gretchen Ho.

Those interested to participate in the virtual run just have to sign up by selecting the advocacy they wish to support, whether Education or Health & Nutrition, and their preferred mileage, either 21K, 50K, 100K, or 200K.

Then, run anytime and anywhere between June 15 and July 31.

Once they have reached the goal, they can get a limited-edition World Vision Virtual Run for Children Finisher Shirt and a Finisher Medal.

The participants can walk or run whether indoors or outdoors and use a running or steps app to monitor the distance while making sure that they follow the community quarantine regulations in their area.

To make the virtual run more interesting, World Vision is challenging participants to step up their game by inviting family and friends to donate to their chosen advocacy.

The fees range from P1,050 to P1,650 and it is inclusive of a shirt, medal, and an e-certificate. A portion of the proceeds will contribute to World Vision’s projects for Education and Health & Nutrition.

To register for the World Vision Virtual Run for Children, visit www.takbo.ph/vr/worldvisionrun2020.

For more updates on the event, like and follow World Vision Run on Facebook, www.facebook.com/worldvisionrun. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










