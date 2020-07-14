Work on Sonora Garden Residences resumes

WORK on Sonora Garden Residences, the joint venture project of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) and DMCI Homes in Las Piñas, has restarted after lockdown measures eased in Metro Manila.

“Construction of Sonora Garden Residences is moving forward, taking into consideration the national and local governments’ guidelines and requirements in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” RLC DMCI Property Ventures, Inc. said in a statement.

The three-building condominium development is located within the Robinsons Mall Las Piñas Complex, near Alabang-Zapote Road. Construction started late last year.

The resort-inspired condominium development is seeking to attract professionals and startup families, with units ranging from 28 to 83.5 square meters with balcony.

Seventy percent of the property’s land area will be devoted to open spaces, gardens, and amenities.

Units at Sonora Garden Residences are now pre-selling at P4.07 million upwards.









