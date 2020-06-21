Work hours lost to pandemic equivalent to 305M jobs — ILO

THE global reduction in work hours due to the pandemic could be equivalent to the loss of 305 million jobs in the second quarter, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said.

In a report published June 19, Policy Brief: The World of Work and COVID-19, the ILO said unemployment is “skyrocketing” in many countries. It estimated that work hours could decrease by 10.7%, which it equated to 305 million jobs by assuming a 48-hour work week.

“Massive losses in working hours which are equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs are predicted for the 2nd quarter 2020,” the ILO said.

The brief also said working hours fell 4.8% during the first half, equivalent to 105 million jobs. The Asia-Pacific was the region most affected during the first six months, with work hours falling 6.5% due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). This is expected to worsen in the second half, with the ILO projecting a 10.0% drop in work hours.

“By mid-May, 94% of the world’s workers were living in countries with some type of workplace closure measures in place,” the ILO said.

The ILO said widespread lockdowns have reduced productivity for the labor sector. Based on its May 27 monitoring report, the ILO reported that a fifth of the global workforce belongs to countries that suspended workplace operations except for essential sectors. — Gillian M. Cortez









