Wong, Lim join forces in fight against COVID-19

FILIPINO sports fans followed and cheered for them when they compete for flag and country and now national athletes Agatha Wong and Jamie Lim are giving back to the country, coming on board and doing their share in the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gold medallists in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December, Misses Wong and Lim are collaborating and tapping Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the highly contagious respiratory disease, which as of this writing has 6,559 confirmed cases in the country.

Their initiative, “Puso: The Battle Against COVID-19,” started on Wednesday, April 22, is a five-episode IG Live session by the athletes where they answer questions from their followers and discuss health, wellness, and sports all in the hopes of engaging and inspiring people especially in this time of enhanced community quarantine and uncertainty.

Each episode runs for 30 minutes every Wednesdays and Saturdays and is streamed on the athletes’ official IG handles @agathawongy and @jamiechristinelim.

Ms. Wong, a Consular and Diplomatic Affairs (CDA) alumna student-leader from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, and Ms. Lim, a BS Mathematics summa cum laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman, are angling to raise funds for the benefit of the frontliners of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and other health facilities, plus other COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation (PUIs).

Both athletes also hope that through the sessions, apart from helping they also get to share added information about their respective sports and generate interest in them.

Ms. Wong won two gold medals in wushu in last December’s SEA Games held here in the country while Ms. Lim won top hardware in the 61-ky division in karate.

For those who want to donate to Puso: The Battle Against COVID-19, you may do so through BPI (Account name: Jamie Christine B. Lim/Account number: 2900008743), BDO (Account name: Jamie Christine B. Lim/Account number: 7018006040) and GCash (Account name: Jamie Christine B. Lim/Number: 09178820947).

To ensure transparency, weekly updates will be posted on the athletes' Instagram accounts. — — Michael Angelo S. Murillo


















