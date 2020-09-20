Wolff hunts for major prize after seizing US Open lead

MAMARONECK, NY — There were few superlatives left unused on Saturday after Matthew Wolff seized control of the US Open lead by a two-stroke margin, putting up a five-under par 65 in the third round in just his second-ever major appearance.

Asked what went right with his game, it was scarcely an exaggeration when the 21-year-old responded, “everything.”

“My putting was, by far, the best it’s felt in the last two or three months. I feel like I’m really hitting the ball well,” the American said. “My irons were really good, and even though I only hit two fairways, my driver was — it was just barely off, but that’s the US Open.”

On a wicked Winged Foot that has vexed some of the best golfers in the world — including world number one Dustin Johnson (72) — it was Wolff who dazzled on-air commentators and fellow competitors in Round 3.

After shooting five birdies on the front nine, a notoriously tricky stretch in Mamaroneck, Wolff stumbled only once, bogeying on the par-four 16th, before sinking yet another birdie on the final hole.

If he can fend off fellow American Bryson DeChambeau (70) and South African Louis Oosthuizen (68) — who are back two and four strokes, respectively, headed into Sunday’s action — Wolff could become among the youngest players ever to win a major and the first in over a century to triumph in a US Open debut.

“I’m ready to win out here and win a major,” said Wolff, who turned pro last year and won his first PGA Tour event — the 3M Open — in July 2019.

“It is a major. It’s really important, and yes, it is really early in my career,” said Wolff, who tied for fourth at last month’s PGA Championship. “But I mean, I put myself in a really good spot, and obviously I’m feeling really good with my game, so I’m just going to keep on doing what I’m doing and whatever happens, happens.” — Reuters









