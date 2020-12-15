FIFTY-FOUR applicants showed up in the second and final day of the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Draft Combine at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City on Sunday Southeast Asian Games gold winner Khate Castillo, UAAP Season 82 finals MVP Monique Del Carmen, and former University of the Philippines standout Fille Claudine Cainglet headline the list of players that attended the event. A total of 115 players came to the two-day event supported by Victoria Sports, Chris Sports, Phenom, Tanita, Chooks-to-Go, Uling Roasters, and GIG Sportswear with 61 forwards and centers also attending the affair which was held under strict health and safety protocols supervised by the Games and Amusements Board. All players and league staff underwent antigen tests before entering the actual combine area. As part of the social distancing measures being implemented, no scrimmages were held and coaches will be supplied with a video of the proceedings.

