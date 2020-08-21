Winning films in independent film fest announced

1 of 5

NOT EVEN the pandemic could stop the Gawad CCP Para Sa Alternatibong Pelikula At Video, the longest running independent film competition in Asia, from gathering the best works of Filipino filmmakers in Animation, Experimental, Documentary, and Short Feature.

On its 32nd year, Gawad Alternatibo — like the 16th Cinemalaya — migrated online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed Ligalig: Gawad Alt 2.0, the online edition of the film competition and festival ran from Aug. 7 to 15 via CCP Vimeo for the screenings, and Cinemalaya FBLive, Gawad Alternatibo FBLive, and KUMU for talkbacks and special events including the launch of its 5th Category on Emerging Media, an exhibition of current works, which featured interactive games being developed by Filipino online gamers.

During the awarding program held on Aug. 15, Gawad Alternatibo recognized the best films in the various categories.

For the Animation category, Sarung Banggi by Dominic James Barrios won the top prize, as well as the Best Regional Entry. Bigas by Bryan Almoneda took home the 2nd prize. Meowbot3000 vs Fishzilla by Mio Dagsaan took home the 3rd prize and the Best Entry For/On/By Children. Honorable Mention was given to Pauwi Ka Na Ba? by Angel Tomas.

Book illustrator/artist Bernadette Solina-Wolf, comic book artist-animator Arnold Arre, and another animator-filmmaker/sound engineer RJ Mabilin made the final decision for the winning entries in the Animation category.

Based on the decision of the jury composed of director/sound designer Karl Glenn Barit, visual artist Russel “Dr. Karayom” Trinidad, and director/production designer Juan Manuel “Whammy” Alcarazen, there was no first prize winner in the Experimental category. Two films, however, won second prize — Hollow Blocks by Jonathan Jose Zamora Olarte and Power Violence by Tron Victoriano and Chino de Vera. Third prize and Best Regional entry went to Laugh and Die by Jonathan Jose Zamora Olarte. Blinkers by JP Bo noan bagged the Best Entry For/On/By Children and Honorable Mention awards.

The winners in the Documentary category are: Dagami Daytoy (This is our Land) by Nonilon Abao, First Prize; Panaghoy sa Selda by Ruth Camacho, Second Prize; Still Here, Still Walking by Katrina Isabelle G. Catalan, Third Prize; and Teatro ng Pagtangis by Glenn Atanacio, Honorable Mention.

Filmmaker/professor Adjani “Jaja” Arumpac, visual artist/filmmaker J. Luis “JL” Burgos and documentary producer Bryan Kristoffer Brazil decided on the winners in the Documentary category.

Victoriana by Cecil Chloe L. Capatoy received First Prize in the Short Feature category, followed by Sorry by Kristian A. Cruz (2nd Prize), Sa Hunasan may Santermo (At the Shoreline there’s Santermo) by Niño B. Maldecir (3rd Prize), and Tambay by Zyril Bundoc (Honorable Mention). Anne’s Talkshow by Gian Andre Rembrandt Arre and Maupay ng Aga, Puniti Kita (Good Morning, Let’s Fight) by Joi Villablanca went home with Best Entry For/On/By Children and Best Regional Entry, respectively.

The jury for the Short Feature category consisted of director Arden Rod Condez whose film John Denver Trending won the 2019 Cinemalaya Best Film, director Ida Anita del Mundo whose film K'na, the Dreamweaver won the Best Production Design and Special Jury Prize in the 2014 Cinemalaya, and actress Bela Padilla who starred in the 2016 Cinemalaya finalist I America by Ivan Andrew Payawal.










