Realty entrepreneur, college teacher, Kamuning Bakery Café owner, and “Philippine STAR” columnist Wilson Lee Flores is invited guest speaker on September 6 Monday 7 pm at Zoom conference of the Pru Life UK’s Alexandrite 2 district, which has 9,000 financial advisors, and 25 branch managers. Pru Life UK’s Alexandrite 2 is the leading financial services agency in terms of manpower and the highest new business annual premium equivalent of P2 billion per year. It is led by district manager Jonash Go and its training head is also financial advisor Trixie Villaroman Dacanay. Author of five books, winner of a record 15 Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA), three CMMA Hall of Fame Awards, and three Palanca literary awards, Flores will speak on “Success & crisis survival lessons from the Philippines’ best tycoons”. The other speaker is Pru Life UK Vice-President for Investment Marketing Mark Anthony Valino.

