Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, opened its third branch in Antipolo City on March 11, 2022.

The retail giant first entered the city with the opening of Wilcon Depot Antipolo and Wilcon Depot San Isidro.

Wilcon Depot Mayamot is the company’s first branch to open this year. It serves as its 5th store in the province of Rizal and 74th store nationwide.

With a total selling area of over 9,000 square meters, the newly-opened store carries the wide product selection that Wilcon offers ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

Grand store opening celebration

Wilcon brings top-of-the-line products and home solutions with the highest quality standards, innovative, and sustainable features to all Rizaleños.

The store opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by (L-R) Kent Floors President Jerry Tiu, Boysen Paints Vice President for Sales & Operations Justine Ongsue, Fellow and Chairman for Marketing of the United Architects of the Philippines Arch. Romulo Reyes, Wilcon Depot President & CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, Rizal Province 1st District Representative Roberto Puno, Antipolo City Vice Mayor Josefina Gatlabayan, Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Wilcon Depot Ambassador Tessa Prieto-Valdes, Matimco President & CEO Charlie Liu, and Kohler Country Manager Mary Ann Rabonza.

Wide product offering

Wilcon Depot Mayamot offers limitless home and building products and solutions. Discover the various exclusive brands and in-house brands like GROHE and KOHLER Sanitarywares, FRANKE Kitchen Systems, POZZI Bathroom Solutions, Sanitarywares, Whirlpool Bathtubs, Ceramics, and Shower Enclosures, ARISTON Water Heaters, GEBERIT Monolith Puro, MACROAIR HVLS Fans, RUBI Tile Cutter, and REHAU Premium PPR pipes.

Premium quality Italian tile brands such as NOVABELL, ENERGIE KER, GARDENIA, IMOLA, HERBERIA, OPERA, CASTELVETRO, KERADOM, NAXOS, DOM, and VERSACE alongside with Spanish tile brands ALCALAGRES, GRESPANIA, ROCERSA, CIFRE, EMIGRES, KEROS, TESANY, ONIX, OSET, VITACER, GRUPO HALCON, MYR, ECO CERAMICA, and ETILES are showcased in their Tile Studio.

Asian tile brands are also available like ARTE, SOL, LOLA, HUANQIU, VERONA, PICASSO, ROMAN, MULIA, KIA, CHINA NATURAL GRANITE, BASEL, SAIGRES, and GEMMA.

HERITAGE and NOBIZZI Furniture and HEIM Home Interior, Furniture, and Decor are exhibited at the Home Living Showroom. The Appliance, Kitchen, Lighting section displays HAMDEN Kitchen Appliances, KAZE Ceiling Fans and Air conditioners, and ALPHALUX Lighting Solutions.

HOMEBASICS and INTERDESIGN Housewares, BIRKE faucets and Bathroom Accessories, SEFA Specialty Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Accessories, Shower Heads, and Kitchen Organizers, SUNCRUST BBQ Grills, LANDJACK Bicycles, CROWN and PRUSSIA Kitchen Sink QUARTEX Quartz Kitchen Sink, ELECTRON Generators, DIRECT HARDWARE, TRUPER Tools, P.TECH Builder’s Aid and Quartz Stone, FOREST Wood Products, Woodland flooring, IGLOO and RUBBERMAID coolers, UNITED SOLUTIONS Outdoor trash bins, and SOLUTHERM PPR pipes and 304 stainless Steel Pipe Fittings are displayed in the DIY Section of the store.

Bigger and better home shopping experience

Wilcon Depot Mayamot also provides the utmost customer satisfaction. It has redefined the home and building shopping experience through its Design Hub, Home Living Showroom, Tile Studio, and Architects, Builders, Contractors, Designers, and Engineers (ABCDE) Lounge, including their value-added services such as ample free parking spaces, reliable delivery service, and tile cutting service.

For a bigger and better home shopping experience, valued customers can also shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph. Shop for all your all-around home needs and have your items delivered right at your doorsteps or choose to pick-up in store. Online store customers can conveniently pay with their credit card, debit card, BancNet, and GCash.

To ensure a safe and convenient shopping environment in all Wilcon stores, the company continuously prioritizes the implementation of safety protocols for the health and well-being of both employees and valued customers. Wilcon also offers Browse, Call, and Collect or Deliver, and Wilcon Virtual Tour services to complement the in-store shopping experience. In addition, Wilcon provides contactless payment options like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, Instapay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for customers’ convenience.

Wilcon makes loyalty more rewarding for their valued customers by offering exclusive perks and discounts. The Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App allows customers to earn and check their points and convert their purchases to rewards after signing up. The Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App is available for download at the Google Play Store and App Store for free.

Store expansion plans

Wilcon Depot now has 18 branches in Metro Manila and 56 stores in key cities and municipalities of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The newly-launched store represents Wilcon’s relentless commitment to providing its valued customers a more convenient and better home shopping experience by offering thousands of high-quality home improvement and building needs and excellent customer experience.

Every store opening is part of their #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein the company aims to have 100 operating stores nationwide by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

Start building big ideas for your home and shop now at Wilcon Depot Mayamot at Lot 1-9 Marcos Highway, Brgy. Mayamot, Antipolo City, open daily from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

