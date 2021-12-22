Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, opened a new provincial store in the capital city of Bukidnon—Malaybalay on December 17, 2021.

With the hopes to end the year significantly, the company’s commitment to bring their high-quality products and excellent customer experience to more Filipinos nationwide has been fulfilled to the Bukidnon homeowners and builders.

New home in Malaybalay City

Wilcon Depot sees Bukidnon as the perfect home for its 73rd store nationwide. Aside from being a tourist destination, Malaybalay City envisions itself as a prime agri-industrial center in Northern Mindanao with a vibrant economy.

Wilcon Depot Malaybalay is its first-ever store in the province and 9th store in the Mindanao region. It is also the 10th store to open this 2021. With a total selling area of over 7,000 square meters, the newly-opened store carries the wide product selection that Wilcon offers ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

Customers can shop daily from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Wilcon Depot Malaybalay located at Purok 2, Sayre Highway, San Jose, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Grand store opening celebration

Wilcon brings top-of-the-line products and home solutions with the highest quality standards, innovative, and sustainable features to all Bukidnons.

The store opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Wilcon Depot AVP for Sales and Operations Ruben Flores and AVP for Engineering Engr. Nicholas Agbing with Malaybalay City Mayor Florencio Flores, Jr.

Wide product offering

Wilcon Depot Malaybalay offers limitless home and building products and solutions. Discover the various exclusive brands and in-house brands like GROHE and KOHLER Sanitarywares, FRANKE Kitchen Systems, POZZI Bathroom Solutions, Sanitarywares, Whirlpool Bathtubs, Ceramics, and Shower Enclosures, ARISTON Water Heaters, GEBERIT Monolith Puro, MACROAIR HVLS Fans, BULL Outdoor Products, RUBI Tile Cutter, and REHAU Premium PPR pipes.

Premium quality Italian tile brands such as NOVABELL, ENERGIE KER, GARDENIA, IMOLA, HERBERIA, OPERA, CASTELVETRO, KERADOM, NAXOS, DOM, and VERSACE alongside with Spanish tile brands ALCALAGRES, GRESPANIA, ROCERSA, CIFRE, EMIGRES, KEROS, TESANY, ONIX, OSET, VITACER, GRUPO HALCON, MYR, ECO CERAMICA, and ETILES are showcased in their Tile Studio.

Asian tile brands are also available like ARTE, SOL, LOLA, HUANQIU, VERONA, PICASSO MOSAIC, ROMAN, MULIA, KIA, CHINA NATURAL GRANITE, BASEL, SAIGRES, and GEMMA.

HERITAGE Furniture and HEIM Home Interior, Furniture, and Decor are exhibited at the Home Living Showroom. The Appliance, Kitchen, Lighting section displays HAMDEN Kitchen Appliances, KAZE Ceiling Fans and Air conditioners, and ALPHALUX Lighting Solutions.

HOMEBASICS and INTERDESIGN Housewares, BIRKE faucets and Bathroom Accessories, SEFA Specialty Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Accessories, Shower Heads, and Kitchen Organizers, SUNCRUST BBQ Grills, LANDJACK Bicycles, CROWN and PRUSSIA Kitchen Sink QUARTEX Quartz Kitchen Sink, ELECTRON Generators, DIRECT HARDWARE, TRUPER Tools, P.TECH Builder’s Aid and Quartz Stone, FOREST Wood Products, IGLOO and RUBBERMAID Coolers, UNITED SOLUTIONS Outdoor trash bins, and SOLUTHERM PPR pipes and 304 stainless Steel Pipe Fittings are displayed in the DIY Section of the store.

Bigger and better home shopping experience

Wilcon Depot Malaybalay also provides the utmost customer satisfaction. It has redefined the home and building shopping experience through its Design Hub, Home Living Showroom, Tile Studio, and Architects, Builders, Contractors, Designers, and Engineers (ABCDE) Lounge, including their value-added services such as ample free parking spaces, reliable delivery service, and tile cutting service.

For a bigger and better home shopping experience, valued customers can also shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph. Shop for all your all-around home needs and have your items delivered right at your doorsteps or choose to pick-up in store. Online store customers can conveniently pay with their credit card, debit card, BancNet, and GCash.

To ensure a safe and convenient shopping environment in all Wilcon stores, the company continuously prioritizes the implementation of safety protocols for the health and well-being of both employees and valued customers. Wilcon also offers Browse, Call, and Collect or Deliver, and Wilcon Virtual Tour services to complement the in-store shopping experience. In addition, Wilcon provides contactless payment options like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, Instapay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for customers’ convenience.

Wilcon makes loyalty more rewarding for their valued customers by offering exclusive perks and discounts. The Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App allows customers to earn and check their points and convert their purchases to rewards after signing up. The Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App is available for download at the Google Play Store and App Store for free.

Store expansion plans

Wilcon Depot now has 18 branches in Metro Manila and 55 stores in key cities and municipalities of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The newly-launched stores represent Wilcon’s relentless commitment to providing its valued customers a more convenient and better home shopping experience by offering thousands of high-quality home improvement and building needs and excellent customer experience.

These store openings are part of their #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein the company aims to have 100 operating stores nationwide by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

Start building big ideas for your home and shop now at Wilcon Depot Malaybalay at Purok 2, Sayre Highway, San Jose, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

