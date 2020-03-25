Wilcon Depot allocates P100M financial assistance to aid employees and community partners during COVID-19 quarantine

In the face of the Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, releases a total of P100M financial assistance to its employees and community partners during the month-long enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Considering its employees as the company’s top asset, Wilcon allocates 80 million pesos to support its affected workforce in spite of the discontinuation of work in corporate offices and stores amidst COVID-19 crisis.

As the company responds to make provisions for their employees to cope with the situation, Wilcon employees will receive their salaries in full. Wilcon believes that during this challenging time, prioritizing its employees’ safety and well-being is essential.

Furthermore, with the company’s effort to contribute to the community in our ongoing battle against the pandemic, Wilcon has allocated another 20 million pesos to support ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation and GMA Kapuso Foundation in their efforts to help provide basic medical supplies for the health and safety workers and supply food and basic needs to poor families whose source of living has been affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

To support the government’s effort in fighting against the spread of COVID-19, Wilcon Depot also announced temporary closure of its stores located in Metro Manila and Luzon areas and suspended its retail operations.

