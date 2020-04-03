What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in the Philippines

By May Dedicatoria, The Philippine STAR

The acceleration of the Department of Health’s (DoH) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing capacity explains the recent surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. As of April 2,confirmed cases in the Philippines reached 2,633, according to DoH. There were 1,275 cases that tested negative and 816 pending test results.

At present, DoH prioritizes COVID-19 testing among the following:(1)persons with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), fever and cough, and (2) persons with COVID-19 symptoms and fulfilling at least one of the following criteria: (a) 65 years old and above; (b)immuno-compromised and with existing health conditions; and (c) with sensitive pregnancy.In a DoH press conference, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire said that these protocols can change upon the addition of COVID-19 testing kits.

There are two ways to detect a virus: (1) using PCR(polymerase chain reaction)- based method, which shows a positive result even before the symptoms appear; and (2) using immunologic method or rapid test kit, which determines the presence of antibodies only after the symptoms have surfaced.

Therefore, DoH discourages the use of rapid test kits.In a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory dated March 15, 2020, FDA clarifiedthat despite the rise in companies marketing test kits locally, “there are no registered COVID-19 diagnostic tests available to the public because no company has complied with the minimum set of requirements.”

“We cannot vouch for its safety and efficacy by merely accepting the stated claims of a testing kit without the proper regulatory certification from the country of origin and a reliable NRA. These kits may give false positive and false negative results which may affect the response to this pandemic. They may also counterfeit products that will not test for the novel coronavirus at all,” said FDA director general Eric Domingo.









Unlike a pregnancy test, a PCR test for COVID-19 detection takes 24 to 48 hours before the result comes out. This starts from the moment Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) receives the specimen sample until a Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) releases the result to the assigned doctor or city/municipal health officer.

The RITM and subnational laboratories follow strict guidelines from the World Health Organization and conduct various levels of verification to make sure the results are accurate and credible. This translates to equally strict requirements for a hospital or local government unitto set up a testing laboratory, as several machines and manpower are needed to conduct PCR testing.

The RITM can process 900 to 1,000 tests daily while the subnational laboratories can each do 50 to 300 tests daily.

So far, the Philippines has received more than 4,167 PCR-based test kits from China, which can test 100,000 samples. The DoHis also expecting more than 100,000 units from different countries, including Korea and Brunei.

The RITM will distribute the donated kits to the assignedsubnational laboratories — San Lazaro Hospital and Baguio General Hospital & Medical Center for Luzon, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for Visayas, and Southern Philippines Medical Center for Mindanao. Meanwhile, all Level 2 and 3 hospitals can collect specimen samples.

The DoH recently clarified that the donation from the Chinese government are at par with WHO standards, and the rejected test kits mentioned during the March 28 DoH press briefing were from a private foundation.

Laboratories at the Western Visayas Medical Center and Bicol Public Health Laboratory are also being set up and will undergo proficiency testing for one week before they can begin testing.

According to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s report to the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee regarding the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the Department of Science and Technology has allotted P53.2 million for the PCR test kit being developed by the University of the Philippines – National Institutes of Health and Manila HealthTek, Inc. The field validation for the kits ran until April 1 while field implementation for the 26,000 tests will take place at the Philippine General Hospital, Makati Medical Center, The Medical City, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center and Baguio General Hospital from April 4 to 25.

The DoH is also “exploring the possibility of linking lower-level laboratories to those with virus inactivation capacity.”According to Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III, “Virus inactivation can be done in the more sophisticated laboratories and samples can then be processed in lower-level laboratories. This will achieve the twin goals of increasing testing output per day and ensuring the safety of our health workers.”

By increasing the country’s COVID-19 testing capacity, testing of mild cases and patients under investigation can resume. The DoH maintains, however, that mass testing for non-symptomatic individuals is still not recommended.

















