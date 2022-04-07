What To See This Week (04/08/22)

1 of 2

Clifford the Big Red Dog

A MAGICAL animal rescuer gives middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth a little red puppy named Clifford — who turns overnight into a giant red dog. Clifford, Emily and her uncle then go on an adventure through New York which attracts both admirers and the authorities. Directed by Walt Becker, this film mixes live action with animations. It stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, and Izaac Wang. Empire’s Ben Travis writes, “Tonally, it feels like a tribute to sweet ’90s dog-antic comedies like Beethoven and the live-action 101 Dalmatians, just with a colossal canine at its core. That means you get all the usual dog-movie antics, this time played out on a comically large scale…” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 58% and the audience score is 94%.

MTRCB Rating: G

The OctoGames

EIGHT contestants compete in eight classic — but deadly — children’s games in pursuit of fame. The prize? A chance to take over the YouTube channel of the famous yet elusive “JaxPro.” Directed by Aaron Mirtes, the film stars Lacy Hartselle, Allison Shrum, and Brad Belemjian.

MTRCB Rating: R-13