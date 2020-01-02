What to do with holiday leftovers

1 of 2

AS WE leave the old year behind, we’re entering 2020 with a little bit of baggage: holiday leftovers. For the first week of this new decade, we’re giving you a few recipes using things you might have left in your fridge after the holiday rush.

We got these recipes for leftover ham from San Miguel Foods Culinary Center’s Home Foodie.

PUREFOODS FIESTA HAM BAO BUNS

Ingredients:

200 gm Purefoods Fiesta Chicken Ham

200 gm Purefoods Fiesta Bone-in Ham









1/3 cup Magnolia Real Mayonnaise

1/8 cup hoisin sauce

8 pieces of pre-steamed bao buns

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of thinly sliced leeks

1 carrot, thinly sliced

Cilantro leaves

Procedure:

1.Carve ham into thin slices. Set aside.

2. For the sauce, combine mayonnaise and hoisin sauce. Set aside.

3. Fill each bun with three slices of ham, and then several slices of cucumber, leeks, carrots, and cilantro. Serve with sauce.

CHRISTMAS HAM BANH MI

We’re going Vietnamese with this one. The recipe substitutes rye bread for the Vietnamese sandwich’s traditional baguette.

Ingredients:

4 slices leftover Purefoods Fiesta Ham

5 tablespoons Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

1 cup shredded cabbage

1/4 cup julienned carrots

2 tablespoons of honey

1 teaspoon of wasabi

4 slices rye bread

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Make a slaw by combining cabbage, cream, carrots, honey, and wasabi in a bowl and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Put two slices of ham on a piece of rye bread. Spread two tablespoons of the slaw mixture then make a sandwich with another piece of bread. You may toast the sandwich or serve as is.

FIESTA HAM SALPICAO

This one’s a little bit harder, because it requires actual cooking.

Ingredients:

1 kg Purefoods Fiesta Ham, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons Magnolia Nutri-Oil

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Unsalted Butter

1 large white onion, diced

6 cloves of garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1-1/2 tablespoon of liquid seasoning

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon of pepper

Procedure:

1. In a pan, heat oil and butter. Sauté the onion for a minute. Add garlic then sauté until almost golden brown.

2. Add the bell peppers, cayenne, paprika, liquid seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper. Continue sautéing for a minute then add the ham. Cook while stirring for two minutes more.

3. Place on a serving plate and garnish with parsley.

4. Top additional crunchy fried garlic for more of a garlic flavor.

ROPA VIEJA

Finally, we’ve got a classic called Ropa Vieja (spanish for “old clothes” which is also a popular dish in Cuba) from one of the late, great, grandes-dames of Filipino cooking, Nora Daza. Ms. Daza shared the recipe for leftover meats in her cookbook cum autobiography, A Culinary Life: Personal Recipe Collection (written with Michaela Fenix). Another one of her books, Let’s Cook with Nora, has an updated version which came out late last year.

2 cups cooked leftover meats

2 tablespoons cooking oil (though Ms. Daza says that lard makes a better tasting dish)

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes or 1/4 cup vinegar

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic until just light brown.

2. Add onions until they become translucent.

3. Stir in the tomatoes or vinegar, and simmer together for about two minutes.

4. Add the cooked meats and stir the mixture occasionally.

Ms. Daza added a note at the end: “The best ropa vieja is made by cooking the meats slowly so that the dish becomes almost dry. A tasty different meat dish is then obtained from leftovers. But if you should want to make this dish and have no meat leftovers, try using boiled beef or ground cooked beef.” — JLG