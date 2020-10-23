What makes a community a safe place to live in times of crisis?

By HANNAH MALLORCA

Our home is considered a sanctuary for many in times of crisis. But at the same time, feeling secure depends on the community that we live in.

The lack of face-to-face interactions has made human connections and community building difficult. As a result, it’s no surprise that finding a home in a safe place is now a priority for aspiring homeowners.

For homeseekers, here are the qualities of a safe and peaceful community — which can be found in Lancaster New City in Cavite.

Prioritizes safety and emotional well-being

We can only remain in the quarters of our own during this time. With this, it’s important to live in a healthy and high-quality environment.

Families don’t have to worry about Lancaster New City’s environment since it’s free from pollution, noise, and chaos. For Julie Nicolas, a 38-year-old financial advisor who recently moved in, it’s the community of her dreams since it’s a place where her family can be safe.

“Ganun sila katutok talaga sa community itself, hindi lang sa mismong bahay, parang ‘yung comfortability ng mga tao, which is bihira ngayon, ‘yung nagkakaroon ng ganyang service sa subdivision na may bus talaga,” she shares.

Homeseekers can be ensured with the safety of Lancaster New City’s environment as well. The entrance and exit areas of the community are well-managed, with guards stationed at every corner. At the same time, cars with official stickers are only allowed to enter.

The community also makes health a priority for its homeowners as we live in times of crisis. Since the start of the pandemic, Lancaster remains committed to conducting temperature checks, regular disinfection, and social distancing measures. It also includes a well-trained disaster response team for emergencies.

Healthy and high-quality environment

A family-friendly community makes sure that no one gets left behind when it comes to safety and convenience. For Julie, her family can live safely and achieve their goals in Lancaster New City since jobs, groceries and retail stores, urban amenities, learning opportunities, a worship place, and a reliable transport system are found in one area.

“The area na pinanggalingan ko talaga, sobrang dikit-dikit talaga ‘yung mga bahay. Dito kasi sa Lancaster, ang nagustuhan ay talagang dedicated siya for living. Nandito na lahat ng hinahanap namin. Meron na ring school, nandiyan din yung church so kumpleto na siya,” Julie says.

Lancaster New City features key township offers that can help your family in living the life of their dreams. It includes work opportunities, easy access to medicine and financial services, educational institutions, community centers, a place of worship, and areas fit for outdoor activities.

One of its unique landmarks in Lancaster’s township is The Square, a lifestyle community mall that features all-around retail, dining, and fun experience for your family.

Another key feature of Lancaster New City is the LNC Grounds — a community center located within its residential area. It has an activity area, swimming pool, function hall that can accommodate 120 guests, a mini commercial area with convenience stores, laundry shop, medical clinics and a water refilling station.

Promotes healthy social relationships

A safe and peaceful community starts with the people. Not everyone living in the same community will be close friends. However, it’s important to show respect among your peers and extend a helping hand for those in need.

In Lancaster New City, the bayanihan spirit shines through with volunteer activities and community collaboration amidst the health crisis.

Lucky Repelar, another Lancaster homeowner, extended support to community frontliners such as making face masks and face shields and sharing food with store personnel, guards, and street cleaners.

To help its community with its everyday needs, the Lancaster community organized Tienda Buyani — an online platform where homeowners can order freshly farm-produced vegetables and fruits and have it developed right at their doorstep.

PasaBUY is another collaborative effort of the Lancaster community. Homeowners created group chats to share their scheduled trips to the supermarket, drugstore, and retail stores. With this, homeowners can get their essentials without leaving their homes — a big help to the children and senior citizens.

As we live in times of crisis, you and your family can find a community that feels like home in Lancaster New City.

