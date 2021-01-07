What are you doing after New Year’s Eve?

1 of 4

Cooking up the le ft overs

IT’S BEEN just a week since your New Year’s Eve dinner, and we’re sure you’ve got a full fridge. We trust that numerous servings of lechon paksiw and days of chicken sandwiches might grind your gears. San Miguel Culinary Center’s cooking show, Home Foodie, helped us out with these recipes that might make your holiday recipes taste completely new. — JLG

CHICK ‘N JUICY ARROZ CALDO

Skip the chicken sandwiches, there is a warm, tasty soup for these colder January days.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Magnolia Nutri-Oil Coconut Vegetable Oil

Advertisement

1-1/2 cups shredded leftover Magnolia Chick ‘N Juicy (or just about any fried or roast chicken)

1 piece (18 gm) ginger, sliced and pounded lightly

1 piece (50 gm) onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

3 cups rice, washed once

6 cups water

2 tbsp patis (fish sauce)

1 (20 g) stalk green onion, chopped (optional)

Procedure:

Heat oil in a pan and sauté the ginger, onion, garlic, and rice.

Add chicken and water. Simmer for 30 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally until rice is cooked. Season with patis.

Top with green onion.

Makes seven servings.

CHICKEN TURMERIC RICE

When you have leftover chicken adobo from cooking up your leftover roast chicken.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Magnolia Nutri-Oil Palm Vegetable Oil

2 pieces (100 gm each) potatoes, cubed

1 cup shredded leftover chicken adobo, reserve adobo sauce

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 piece chicken bouillon cube

1/4 tsp pepper

1 (160 grams) bundle mustard greens, cut into 2-inch length pieces

4 cups cooked rice

Procedure:

Heat half of the oil in a large pan then fry potatoes until cooked. Add the leftover chicken adobo and sauté. Set aside.

In the same pan, add the remaining oil and sauté the garlic, turmeric powder, chicken cube, and pepper. Add the reserved adobo sauce and simmer for two minutes.

Add mustard greens and cook until bright in color. Add the rice and toss well.

Arrange on a serving plate and top with the chicken and potato mixture.

Makes six servings.

Tip: You can also toss the chicken and potatoes in the rice.

FIESTA HAM FRIED RICE

Skip the ham sandwiches for this breakfast (or lunch) special.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Golden Fry Palm Oil

1/2 a ball (500 gm) of Purefoods Fiesta Ham (or any other leftover ham), cut into 1 cm cubes

1 head garlic, finely crushed

3 eggs

6 cups chilled cooked rice

1 tsp fine iodized salt

Procedure:

In a non-stick wok or large pan, cook ham in oil until its surface caramelizes.

Add garlic and cook until sticky.

Make a well in the center of the ham bits and add eggs. Cook until almost set and then scramble to fully cook.

Add rice and mix well. Season with salt.

Makes six servings.

ADOBO PIZZA

Another dish to jazz up that classic leftover recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pc pre-baked pizza crust (12 inches)

1/2 cup sweet-style pizza sauce

1/3 cup grated Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese

1/3 cup cubed leftover adobo

1/2 cup cubed kesong puti (carabao milk cheese)

1 pc tomato, chopped

1 egg hard-boiled then cut into eighths

2 tbsp toasted garlic

Procedure:

Preheat the oven to 550°F.

On a pizza crust, spread the pizza sauce then top with cheese.

Arrange the rest of the toppings on top of pizza crust and bake for three minutes.

Makes eight servings.

BOSCAIOLA FRITTATA

A deceptively fancy way to deal with leftover ham.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Magnolia Gold Butter (Unsalted)

1 can (198 gm) button mushrooms pieces and stems, drained

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp chopped parsley (optional)

200 grams leftover Purefoods Fiesta Ham, diced or cut into thin strips

1/4 tsp iodized fine salt

1/8 tsp pepper

6 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup Magnolia Fresh Milk

1/2 cup grated Magnolia Queso de Bola

Procedure:

In a frying pan, melt the butter on medium heat and sauté the mushrooms, garlic, parsley, and ham. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile in a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, and cheese. Pour over the filling in the pan.

Cover and cook over lower heat until set. Check doneness by sticking a toothpick in the middle. The toothpick should come out clean and without any egg mixture on it.

Makes eight servings.

ROAST CHICKEN PIZZA

How to deal with leftover chicken, lechon, or pork.

Ingredients:

1/2 kg leftover Magnolia Chick ‘N Juicy Sweet Roast (you can also use leftover lechon or roast pork)

2 pre-baked pizza crusts (12 inches)

1/2 cup store-bought barbecue sauce

1 cup store-bought pizza sauce

1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese

1 (100 gm) red bell pepper, sliced

1 (50 gm) bundle fresh cilantro leaves

Procedure:

Remove meat from bones and shred into large pieces. Mix with the barbecue sauce and set aside.

Place the pizzas on baking trays. Spread 1/2 cup of pizza sauce on the surface of each pizza.

Combine the mozzarella and Quickmelt cheese. Top each crust with 1/4 cup of cheese and equal portions of the marinated chicken and the bell pepper slices. Top with the remaining cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 450 degrees F. Top with fresh cilantro leaves before serving.

Makes two 12” pizzas at eight slices per crust for a total of 16 slices.

CHICKEN BARBECUE WRAPS

Something different for the leftover roast chicken.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Magnolia Nutri-Oil Coconut Vegetable Oil

1 cup sliced red bell peppers

4 cups flaked leftover roast chicken

1 cup store-bought barbecue sauce

8 pieces flour tortillas

1 pack (120 g) Magnolia Cheezee Squeeze

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Procedure:

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the bell peppers and cook until tender. Add chicken together with barbecue sauce. Mix well.

To assemble, place the chicken filling in the middle of the tortillas. Roll tortillas into cone shapes then drizzle warm cheese onto the filling. Garnish with parsley.

Makes eight servings.