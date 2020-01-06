Waze partners with DoT to bring the Wonders of the Philippines closer to Filipinos

WAZE, the platform that brings communities together on and off the road, and the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DoT), have teamed up to promote the cultural and natural wonders of the Philippines with the launch of the “100 Days in the Philippines” campaign.

With the aim of spreading awareness and appreciation for the abundant wonders in the Philippines, different tourist destinations, local traditions and exquisite cuisines will be showcased through interactive Waze zero-speed takeovers.

When traffic arises, Wazers will have the opportunity to learn more about the various scenic spots in the county and discover heartwarming local traditions. Wazers will also be able to explore and experience each of the intriguing wonders, one place at a time through zero-speed takeovers containing over 100 images of the must-see tourist destinations along with the location details. Similar to a digital billboard, all of the information will appear when drivers are at a complete stop.

“We are excited to be able to partner with DoT to inspire our drivers to explore the unique and diverse wonders of the Philippines,” said Sarah Rodriguez, country manager of Waze Philippines. “Through this partnership we hope to see more Filipinos taking trips of wonder, especially during this holiday season.”

“The Philippines has garnered a lot of international travel awards and accolades this year. It’s the best time to experience what our country has to offer,” said Assistant Secretary Howie Uyking of the Department of Tourism. “Our collaboration with Waze will enable us to reach more Filipinos and inspire them to travel within the country more often.”









Known as the bayanihan of its community, Waze helps over 3 million monthly active drivers in the Philippines to navigate through extreme traffic conditions and provide ease as they get to their destinations. The “100 Days in the Philippines” zero-speed takeover ads will be available on the Waze app from Dec. 18, 2019 until March 31, 2020. Download the Waze app and explore the wonders of the Philippines!