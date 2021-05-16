Want to try ‘jinx-removing’ essential oil from the 1920s or rosewater from the ‘60s? Kiehl’s has you set

1 of 4

A CULT New York brand that is 170 years old, Kiehl’s was bought by L’Oréal in 2000, and the world hasn’t been the same since. Coveted celebrity secrets (Carolyn Bessette Kennedy reportedly adored their Creme with Silk Groom, among others) can now appear on bedside tables around the world — including yours, if you play your cards right on May 27.

To celebrate 170 years in beauty, the brand will be releasing the Limited Edition Heritage Collection, featuring some of its former products given new life for the 170th anniversary. These include Heritage French Rosewater Toner from the 1960s (230ml, P2,250), Essence Oils in Love-Luring, Fortune Seeking and Jinx-Removing from the Roaring ‘20s (10ml, P1,700), and Glycerin Scented and Unscented Soaps (140g, P950).

The brand also unveiled the gold and white packaging of its bestsellers for the Anniversary Commemorative Collection at a press conference last week. These includes the Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, Ultra Facial Cream, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.

Camille Cannella, Vice-President of Global Education and Customer Experience for Kiehl’s, talked about how the company has managed to last 170 years. “It’s about help,” she said. “No matter what the trends, we go back to healthier skin.”

“I think of myself as being in the people business: learning and growing with people and sharing stories. These are the things that have propelled Kiehl’s through the years,” she said during the press conference.

LAZADA SALE

May 27 is when it holds its Lazada Super Brand Day, with savings offered on favorite serums and other beauty products. For pre-orders, one can get a leatherette pouch with 14ml of its Ultra Facial Cream if sets are ordered beforehand until May 26, 11 p.m. The sets include the Clear Skin Set, Glowy Skin Set (with the cult favorite Midnight Recovery Concentrate), the Young Skin Set, and the Fresh and Blemish-Free Complete Skin Set. Most of the sets’ prices will be slashed (for example, the Young Skin Set, with the Line-Reducing Concentrate, will be sold at P4,900 from its original P6,450). — JLG