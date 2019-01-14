Want to look like Federer?

LOCAL tennis fans and practitioners in search of quality replica game wear items may want to check out the latest items at UNIQLO as it launches the Roger Federer Game Wear collection.

Available starting today at UNIQLO Manila in Glorietta 5, the collection features the replica gamewear to be worn at the 2019 Australian Open by its Global Brand Ambassador Roger Federer.

The new game wear model was created by the design team at the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center, led by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire, in consultation with the international tennis player.

The Federer model features a new open collar instead of the stand collar of the previous collection. The color is a deep blue to contrast with the blue hard courts, accented with white piping on the shirttail.

Functional elements include a fully mesh back to provide good breathability, allowing for high-performance play.

It is made with Dry EX material, jointly developed by UNIQLO and Toray Industries, making the collection’s shirts and pants dry faster than ordinary dry function material, preventing the steamy and sticky feeling due to perspiration and keeping a comfortable feel during play.

“As the defending champion, I want to play my best so that I achieve a great result again this year. Working closely with the UNIQLO product development team, we have created a highly refined match outfit that provides the functionality I need to play my best on the court while also making sure we pay careful attention to design and detail. I’m looking forward to stepping on the court in Melbourne with the new designs,” said Mr. Federer of his new UNIQLO game wear collection.

The Swiss legend incidentally begins his Australian Open title defense today.

Mr. Federer is part UNIQLO’s growing list of global brand ambassadors which includes Kei Nishikori (tennis), Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid MBE (wheelchair tennis), Adam Scott (golf), and Ayumu Hirano (snowboarder).

The RF Dry EX Polo shirt, with sizes from small to extra large, is sold for P1,990 while the RF Dry Short Pants are also available. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo