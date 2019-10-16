VP gets ‘good’ rating; Bersamin still ‘moderate’

VICE PRESIDENT Maria Leonor G. Robredo improved her net satisfaction rating by five points in the third quarter of 2019, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

Results of the survey showed Ms. Robredo’s rating at +33 or “good” in September from +28 or “moderate” in June.

“The Third Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey, conducted from September 27-30, 2019, found 56% satisfied and 23% dissatisfied with the performance of Vice-President Leni Robredo,” SWS said.

The improvement in the vice president’s rating can be attributed to the increase in all areas, especially in Mindanao.

Ms. Robredo’s net satisfaction rating rose from moderate to good in Mindanao, up to +32 in September from +15 in June.

She maintained “good” ratings in the Visayas and in Balance Luzon with +34. In Metro Manila, her rating stayed moderate at +15.









LEGISLATORS

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III maintained his “very good” net satisfaction rating, with a slight increase to +61 from +60 during the period in review.

SWS noted that 72% were satisfied while 11% were dissatisfied with Mr. Sotto.

For the whole institution he represents, the net satisfaction rating of the Senate stayed very good, although down to +56 in September from +63 in June.

House Speaker Alan Peter S. Cayetano, on the other hand, received a good rating at +49 in his first SWS polls, with 64% satisfied and 14% dissatisfied.

Mr. Cayetano’s approval rating was highest in the Visayas at very good +57, followed by Mindanao at very good +52, Metro Manila at good +48, and Balance Luzon at good +45.

The net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives stayed good, although down to +43 in September from a record-high +48 in June.

SUPREME COURT

Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin, who is retiring on Oct. 18, maintained his moderate level rating, although three points higher at +16 in September from +13 in June.

According to SWS, 35% were satisfied and 19% were dissatisfied with Mr. Bersamin.

The Supreme Court’s net satisfaction rating, on the other hand, declined to good from very good. It was at +41 in September from a record-high +54 in June.

For the President’s Cabinet, the net satisfaction rating also declined from very good to good. The September survey showed a rating of +35, down from the record-high +51 in June.

It fell from very good to good in the Visayas and Mindanao as well as in the rural areas category, but stayed good in Metro Manila and overall in urban areas.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted from September 27 to 30, through face-to-face interviews of 1,800 adults nationwide. It used a sampling error margins of ±2.3% for national percentages, ±4% each for Balance Luzon and Mindanao, and ±6% each for Metro Manila and the Visayas. — Vince Angelo C. Ferreras