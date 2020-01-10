Voter registration to resume this month

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume voter registration later this month, ahead of the 2022 Presidential and National polls.

“The system of continuing registration of voters for the 2022 national and local elections will resume on Jan. 20, 2020,” the poll body said Friday.

Because of the postponement of this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections through the passage of Republic Act Number 11462, the Comelec said it will resume voter registrations this month instead of July 6. The Village and Youth polls have been moved from May 2020 to December 2022.

The voter registration period for the 2022 National and Local elections will run until Sept. 30, 2021.

The Comelec said that registration will not be held on the following dates: April 9 and 10, 2020 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday), Dec. 25, 2020 (Christmas Day), and April 1 and 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday)

Voters who have been registered since the last 2019 National and Local Elections do not need to reapply. — Gillian M. Cortez

















