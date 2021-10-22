Wastewater volumes in Metro Manila rose 32% in 2019 from their levels in 2010, while the percentage of wastewater treated grew to 14.5% from 9.7% over the same period, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“The volume of wastewater generated increased from 624.46 million cubic meters in 2010 to 821.55 million cubic meters in 2019 for the east and west zones of Metro Manila, collectively,” National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said in a statement Thursday.

“The percentage of wastewater collected and treated relative to the amount of wastewater generated exhibited an increasing trend during the 10-year period,” he added.

In Metro Manila’s east and west zones combined, wastewater treatment increased from 9.7% in 2010 to 14.5% in 2019.

“The projected waste generation increased by 19.8% from 48,070 tons per day in 2010 to 57,579 tons per day in 2019,” Mr. Mapa noted.

The PSA said the estimate is derived from the waste generation rate per capita multiplied by the population.

The PSA was citing data from the two water concession holders in the capital, Manila Water Co., Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

Projections of waste generation were based on data from the Environmental Management Bureau.

Maynilad, the west zone water supplier, announced in September a partnership with the Tourism department on a wastewater management campaign to increase public awareness of environmental protection and sustainable tourism.

Under the partnership, the Tourism department and Maynilad will award “seal of good toilet-keeping” to 24 tourist destinations such as parks, historical sites, and restaurants within the water provider’s service area.

In February, Manila Water, the east zone provider, broke ground on its P4.16-billion Aglipay sewage treatment plant in Mandaluyong City, which can treat 60 million liters per day.

Manila Water said the plant is the company’s 42nd sewage treatment facility and will treat wastewater from a 2,115-hectare catchment covering Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Quezon City.

