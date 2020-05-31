Volleyball community continues to step up and help amid COVID-19

VOLLEYBALL Community Gives Back PH (VCGB PH ) has something to serve up for those matchday personnel affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Charo Soriano, one of the VCGB PH leaders, is looking forward to two memorable fun days from the sport’s biggest stars through the SERVE AS ONE Variety Show.

A fundraising effort for volleyball personnel presented by Volleyball Community Gives Back PH, the show is scheduled on June 5 and 6, 7:30 p.m. on the ABS-CBN Sports Website, ABS-CBN Sports Facebook Page and ABS-CBN Sports Youtube Channel.

“Time and time again, the Philippine volleyball community has exemplified solidarity in the face of various adversities — from community development, natural disaster responses, relief operations and more recently, distribution of PPEs to different provinces. Everyone helps out. And people — players, coaches, management, staff, officials, and fans — all do their part,” said Ms. Soriano.

Last month, the #CARINGFORALL: Down The Line, We Are One was launched to provide assistance for the paid-per-day personnel, as any help will go a long way.

As of last Friday, VCGB PH was able to provide 200 care packs to volleyball personnel all over Metro Manila. The group hopes to raise funds and provide care packs to be distributed for more volleyball personnel families affected by the postponement and cancellation of volleyball leagues.

And further help is on the way with the SERVE AS ONE Variety Show, with the people behind it expressing readiness and hope it would be a success.

“We wanted to reach out and help our volleyball personnel and staff and all those who made our games possible — bouncers, ball retrievers, referees, technicians all those whose livelihoods have been threatened due to COVID-19 so we came up with the idea of putting up the SERVE AS ONE Variety Show. All proceeds will go to the care packages for their families,” said Kiwi Ahomiro, who recently lent her hand in delivering personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Philippine Army.

Also taking part in the drive is Amanda Villanueva, who hopes that the help will go a long way to boost the spirits of the volleyball game’s unsung heroes.

“In these trying times my main motivation in helping our dearest group of volleyball personnel is the vision of hope that everything will eventually come to an end. To let them know as well that we are in this together and that nobody gets left behind in life whichever direction life leads us because we are one community and we strive to help each other in whatever way we can. To stand together as one family not just on the court but also outside of the court,” said Ms. Villanueva.

Donations can be sent to Ryan Sordan through BPI bank account 8069 0632 77, GCash at 0917-5003390 and PayMaya at 0917-5003390.

To know more about the initiative, visit Volleyball Community Give Back on Facebook and @vcgbph on Instagram and Twitter for more details.









