Proficiency in looking for visual elements is apparently an essential tool to capture subjects or scenes and turn them into creative images. But along one’s vision, the kind of photography gear would also matter to polish those images with high-quality, amazing details.

Whether you are creating a photograph of a magnificent landscape or merely preserving a happy occurrence, a good and handy camera can picture every moment possible. Enabling improved photography of any spectacular views or memorable experiences, leading smartphone brand vivo works with ZEISS, a world-renowned maker of lenses, to produce the vivo X60.

A flagship smartphone, the vivo X60 is the first-ever innovation of the vivo-ZEISS partnership. Such collaboration takes mobile photography to a new level in terms of night, motion, and portrait photography. Aside from its first-in-smartphone photography features, it also has a stunning design and powerful performance.

Users can practice photography even in dark settings and still look forward to wonderful images at night through the X60’s Extreme Night Vision 2.0. This allows users to produce high-quality low-light shots with artificial intelligence (AI) noise reduction algorithm, an innovation that was previously available only on advanced lenses in professional cameras.

The X60 also improves the experience of capturing events in motion. It utilizes a VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology to generate clear and ultra-HD quality shots of moving subjects.

Another groundbreaking motion photography feature in X60 is the ProSports, which also captures moving objects with a well-defined accuracy and is one of the instant scene modes ready for users to choose from its camera.

More scene modes that can enrich photos in X60 are HDR Super Night Portrait, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Pano, Kids Snapshot, Multi-Style Portrait, Long Exposure Mode, and Super Moon, among others.

Above all, the principal tool that gives the X60 its superior photography capacities is the vivo-ZEISS co-engineered system. The X60 is made up of three rear cameras, which include a 48-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel macro camera, and a 13-megapixel bokeh camera. And on its front, there is a 32-megapixel camera.

These groundbreaking abilities for photography practice show its best with the assistance of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 processor, which assures daily user experience. The X60 also comes with the UFS 3.1 ultrafast flash memory to step up its speed and meet the demands for run time and storage.

To guarantee smooth scrolling and viewing, the X60 contains a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 240Hz response rate, which stimulates an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimize user performance for gaming or occupational capacities.

Furthermore, the X60 series has been awarded certifications like HDR10+ for better vibrancy and clarity in its display that leads to rich and immersive visuals.

Also attesting the exceptional quality of X60 is the ZEISS logo embellished on the lens and the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark carved under the cameras.

The X60 comes in colors of Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue, finished with a slim and sleek design.

Experience these brilliant photography features and excellent performance of vivo X60, now available in vivo stores nationwide and also on Lazada and Shopee for P34,999. For more information on this new smartphone, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X60/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.