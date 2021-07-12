Fulfill tasks in less time so you can focus on the things that matter most

Smartphones have been an extension of work-from-home setups

vivo addresses lagging and crashing concerns in smartphones with the extended RAM feature

Aside from productivity, vivo V21 supports fun break times with its impressive camera

For many students and workers, smartphones have been a vital extension of their remote work setup. It enables them to have the mobility they need as they cater to their day-to-day tasks. But while it offers the benefit of flexibility, it’s pretty common that users experience lags and crashes on their smartphones — especially when they run multiple apps.

Living an on-the-go digital lifestyle means relying on a device that performs at par with one’s level of productivity. This is why people choose a smartphone that is packed with all the features that can help one power through their workday.

One of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers, vivo, introduces the V21 series which incorporates virtual RAM. RAM or Random Access Memory serves as data storage for the apps running on your phone. The vivo V21 series has a built-in 8GB RAM, but to allow for better productivity for its users, it also integrates a virtual 3GB RAM. This allows the device to “borrow” an extra 3GB from its internal storage when the 8GB is already used up by multiple apps. Think of the 8GB RAM as your bag, and the virtual 3GB as its compartments — it gives you more space to set things in without the need for another suitcase.

This extended RAM feature in the V21 series makes the smartphone work with a total memory of 11GB. So, even if you use multiple apps for work, it paves the way for a smooth and lag-free user experience. No need to worry about your device crashing when you’re working on a live doc while also tuned in on a virtual meeting.

While the vivo V21 series backs up productivity, it also has the best features for all the fun things one can do on a smartphone. Its front camera comes with an impressive 44MP display and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature, so users can have the best well-lit selfies even if they shoot at night time. The rear camera, on the other hand, supports a 64MP resolution with an Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature. This technology minimizes unnecessary motion so photos and videos are captured in a steady frame. Surely, with these stunning camera features in the vivo V21, users can take fun breaks between work and shoot ‘Gram-worthy snaps every time.

Another factor that people can take pride in this flagship series is its battery’s ability to last for a long time. With a 4000mAh battery and 33W FlashCharge properties, they can perform their work throughout the whole day with just a single full charge.

These exciting features in the vivo V21 are all within the phone’s 7.29mm ultra-slim design. Its artistic look and feather-light weight can make a user feel that they got power and grip as they tend to their work tasks.

The vivo V21 is available in all vivo kiosks and stores, as well as the brand’s official Lazada and Shopee pages. It starts at an SRP of PHP 16,999. To know more about the V21 series, follow vivo’sFacebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA