Vista Mall assures customers of safe, enjoyable dining experience

Now that restaurants are allowed to operate at limited capacity, customers can expect a different dining experience when coming in. The new normal when it comes to dining is vastly different compared to the ways diners are used to. With this, Vista Mall urges customers to keep an open mind when it comes to the introduction of new guidelines and regulations.

Vista Mall’s safety and security measures prior entry to the mall remain in place while establishments inside the mall adhere to additional protocols as required by the IATF and LGUs. These includes temperature scanning, disinfecting of hands and footwear, and requiring customers to fill out a heath declaration sheet prior to granting entry to stores.

Vista Mall and its tenants encourage customers to be proactive in safeguarding their own health and safety by taking note and adhering to the maximum number of customers allowed per store. Waiting areas are designated outside establishments while floor markers are installed to help facilitate proper physical distancing.

Restaurants are expected to follow stringent health and sanitation protocols for their staff. This ensures that food handlers and servers are healthy and fit to work, physical contact is kept at a minimum, and that food is 100% safe for consumption. Meanwhile, diners are expected to follow the physical distancing markers installed on the tables and chairs. Establishments are also required to sanitize the tables and chairs after every use to ensure that the spread of germs and virus is mitigated.

Minimal physical contact with others is highly encouraged, shoppers are advised to use alternative payment methods instead of using cash. In the event that using cash is inevitable, customers should prepare the exact amount or be ready with a separate container for change so disinfection of bills and coins can be easier.

Vista Mall is committed to making sure that their malls remain a safe and healthy place for everyone by continuously enforcing their strict safety and security protocols. Vista Mall is the commercial arm of Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., with investment properties totaling about 1.5 million square meters of gross floor area around the country.

For a glimpse on the New Normal for Dining In at Vista Mall, watch this video: https://youtu.be/cSUoNLqa2mg.

To check out which stores are open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery at your favorite Vista Mall, check out this link: https://bit.ly/WhatsUpAtVistaMall.









