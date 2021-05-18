The Villar Group successfully conducted the first session of its webinar series that aims to educate its workforce about the COVID-19 vaccines and promote vaccination among its employees and their families.

The first webinar installment, “Know if CoVid-19 vaccine is right for you: Handa ka na bang magpabakuna?”, featured Dr. Lulu Bravo, Professor Emeritus, College of Medicine at the University of the Philippines Manila, the Founding President of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), and President of Immunization Partners in Asia Pacific (IPAP); and Dr. Eric Tayag, Director IV, Knowledge Management and Information Technology Service of the Department of Health, and Past President of PFV. The interactive webinar addressed the goals, safety, and benefits of vaccination, among others.

The webinar is part of Villar Group’s vaccination initiative, VHealthy, which includes the conduct of a massive information campaign in gearing up for the vaccination of its employees. Ramping up its efforts to overcome the threats of COVID-19, the Villar Group has ordered vaccines from Moderna and Oxford-Astra Zeneca for its workforce.

During the webinar, Chairman Manny Villar assured the employees that the vaccines would also be accessible for their families and household. “All of us must contribute to revive the economy, and one way of doing that is by making sure we can vaccinate our workforce as fast as possible. The vaccination program will help us reopen the economy and allow us to support recovery efforts so we can get through the challenges of this pandemic,” explained Villar.

President and CEO of Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc. Manuel Paolo Villar stated that the Group continues to be proactive in engaging its employees through various programs that ensure the health and safety of its employees. He reiterated the importance of getting vaccine information from real experts in the field.

“The health and safety of our employees have always been our top priority. We have been working hard to create a healthy and safe workplace for our employees and clients, and we hope to prepare everyone to get vaccinated,” said Paolo Villar.

Meanwhile, AllValue Corp. President and CEO Camille Villar emphasized the importance of working together to combat the pandemic through vaccines. She said, “In the Villar Group we are one family and in a family, we prioritize each other’s welfare and safety. Safety is our shared responsibility, and I look forward to the day when we can be back to doing our normal activities again.”

Attendees of the webinar were from various companies of the Villar Group in real estate development, mall, retail, and other key industries in the Philippines. It currently operates in 49 provinces and 147 cities and municipalities across the country.