Bargain hunters will surely have the best time of their lives as they go on virtual shopping during the Villar Group Convention: Retail Innovation Shopping Expo (ViCon: RISE) on Dec. 3.

Villar Group Chairman Manny Villar will lead the launch of The ViCon: RISE.

Apart from a whole day of shopping experience, participants can also learn about new trends in retail and mall during the talks by international thinktanks, including Globaldata’s APAC Retail and Consumer Head Deepak Nautiyal, NielsenIQ’s Oana Matei and Leechiu Property Consultants’ Chief Executive Officer David Leechiu.

Nautiyal and Leechiu will also join plenary discussions on the future of retail and malls in the Philippines.

ViCon RISE’s virtual halls will also be filled with interactive booths from AllValue brands and Vista Mall, where attendees can interact and shop.

AllValue brands such as AllDay Supermarket and AllHome will feature their respective innovations, both in-store and online. The country’s fastest growing coffee chain, Coffee Project, and other food and retail brands will also showcase their specialties during the one-day affair.

TV host-turned-social media influencer Mariel Padilla leads the roster of celebrities who will be gracing the event. Padilla is back with online favorite chefs Marky, Sheila and Anton, who also joined her in the AllDay Supermarket’s Mystery Box Challenge. The chefs are ready to, once again, impress with their cooking skills. At the AllDay exhibit booth, they will be doing cooking demonstrations, while Issa Reyes of Neat Obsessions will be holding audience for her popular home organizing methods.

The Villar Group Convention’s celebrity speakers continue to attract more interesting influencers, with KiwiPino Vlogger and recording artist Kimpoy Feliciano and Homebuddies’ Mayora Frances joining the fun.

Networking in the new age

A unique feature at the retail edition of ViCon is its Business Matching Hall, which allows for ViCon RISE’s industry attendees, as well as MSMEs, to network and explore business and employment opportunities, potential partnerships and a general catch-up on retail trends and insights.

AllValue and Mall business teams—Merchandising, Purchasing, Leasing, Recruitment and Corporate Sales will all be on-hand to e-meet industry players and explore any and all partnerships.

For interested parties, register at https://thevicon.ph/registration.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.