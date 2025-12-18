Ibani C. Padao, officer-in-charge director of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau, explains how digital tools like PlanSmart and AutoCAM can modernize urban planning and land use management in the Philippines.

“The goal is to make planning easy for local government units, for them to have a template…they can just tweak based on their realities and the local situation,” added Mylene A. Rivera, assistant secretary of the department.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Richard Mendoza