Access to credit widens for micro, small and medium enterprises under LANDBANK’S LIFTING MSMEs initiative. Startups may borrow up to P500,000; initially-growing businesses up to P5 million; and matured businesses looking to level up a maximum of P50 million. Payment terms and collateral options are designed to fit different needs in order to support businesses as they scale operations.

#LANDBANK

#LIFTINGMSMEs

#PoweredByLANDBANK

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.