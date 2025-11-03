The state-run LANDBANK has rolled out its Agriculture Growth and Resource Integration through Strategic and Enhanced Delivery of Support and Opportunities (AGRISENSO) Plus lending program, which aims to provide credit assistance to players in the agricultural value chain.

The program’s interest rate for small farmers, fishers, and ARBs is 3% per annum.

“We can also fund the requirements of businesses in the agri-value chain,” said Danilo D. Crobalde, LANDBANK’s assistant vice president and head of the Program Management Department 1. “We will provide the requirements for all stakeholders – from farmers to SMEs [small and medium enterprises] to corporates to new graduates.”

“Our fund for the program is P12 billion total,” he told BusinessWorld in the sidelines of the Department of Science and Technology’s Regional Agri-Aqua Innovation System Enhancement Summit 2025. “If kinulang na siya, then I believe management will provide additional funding.”

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas