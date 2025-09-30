People have an increased consciousness about keeping their employees healthy, said Dr. Beverly Lorraine C. Ho, chief health officer of Ayala subsidiary AC Health.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll be able to integrate PhilHealth’s YAKAP [Yaman ng Kalusugan ng Pamahalaan] program as part of the offerings for employees by employers, and we can help them integrate this into their benefits,” she told BusinessWorld at the 5th Health Leadership Summit.

YAKAP, an initiative by national health insurer PhilHealth, aims to make preventive healthcare more accessible through services like routine check-ups and cancer screening.

Health secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa emphasized the need to shift healthcare’s focus from illness to wellness at the 2025 summit.

In this video, Dr. Ho talks more about primary care’s integral role in the Philippine healthcare system.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas