The Philippine National Police (PNP) is submitting to Congress a position paper that recommends some amendments to the laws on cybercrime, including that of the SIM card registration, according to Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang, PNP’s anti-cybercrime group director.

The PNP, he said on the sidelines of Trend Micro’s DECODE 2025 event, is recommending limiting the number of SIM cards registered per person. This will reduce cybercriminal activities that involve exploiting multiple SIM cards to evade detection and carry out fraudulent schemes.

The police force, Mr. Yang said, has a cybercop training module consisting of 4 modules, and a thousand personnel have already received a badge for it. These cybercops help train other policemen in dealing with cybercrimes that are reported to their stations.

“People report to us because they know there is a unit of the PNP that [goes after] these crimes,” he said.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas