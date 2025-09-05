https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgkL_tZIdG0

“The Circular Explorer is a solar-powered aluminum catamaran that was brought to the CCP Complex in 2023 in partnership with Holcim Philippines, Inc. While the boat is capable of collecting trash, it is also used for research on plastics waste, which helps inform government policy on marine environmental issues.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas

#ScienceForPolicy

#CleanSeasInitiative

#EnvironmentalResearch

#CorporateSustainability

#BWorldPH “