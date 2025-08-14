Protecting the intellectual property of Filipino innovators could help reduce the brain drain in the Philippines, the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) said.

“When we fund a particular innovator for their intellectual property, we don’t just give them money, we don’t just file their intellectual protection,” Marion Ivy D. Decena, director of DoST-Technology Application & Promotion Institute (TAPI), told BusinessWorld in an interview.

“We also educate them why you need to file first in the Philippines before you go out there and file outside,” she said.

