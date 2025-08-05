A patient advocacy group called for more support in preventive healthcare, as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted healthcare benefits in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“If they don’t focus on this, the number of patients will only continue to grow, and there may come a time when the funding for benefits will no longer be enough,” Reynaldo S. Abacan Jr., president of Dialysis PH Support Group Inc., told BusinessWorld in an interview.

“If we can prevent them from developing serious illnesses right from the start, that would truly be better,” he added.

