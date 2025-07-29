“The Production of Specialty Cake in the Province of Laguna” began as a postgraduate research study that analyzed the demand and supply of cakes made from local fruits. It was later developed into a business idea and became a spin-off project supported by the Department of Science and Technology-PCAARRD’s LSPU-ATBI (Laguna State Polytechnic University-Agri-Aqua Technology Business Incubator).

Anjel Bread and Pastries Shop aims to promote Laguna’s agricultural heritage while offering an innovative cake variety through its use of Philippine indigenous fruits like bignay (Antidesma bunius) and lipote (Syzygium polycephaloides) into its baked goods.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas