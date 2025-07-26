https://youtu.be/WOtwrjTbKGw

Bamboo, recognized as a sustainable construction material, could be considered for inclusion in the National Building Code of the Philippines to promote its widespread use, according to a civil engineer and bamboo advocate.

Luis Felipe Lopez, general manager of BASE Foundation Inc., told BusinessWorld that incorporating bamboo in construction could help tackle important challenges such as the housing shortage and climate change.

