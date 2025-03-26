Launched by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, the Department of Health, and PhilHealth, the Health Economics and Finance Program (HEFP) aims to tackle issues hindering the realization of universal healthcare in the Philippines.

HEFP will generate evidence to improve PhilHealth’s payment system, including studies to support the country’s transition to Diagnosis-Related Groups as mandated by the Universal Healthcare Act.

Provider payment reform aims to address out-of-pocket expenditures, which is a driver of poverty among Filipinos.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas