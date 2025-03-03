Lack of awareness is one of the hurdles for students and young innovators in the Philippines according to Pili AdheSeal, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, and Filipino inventor Mark Kennedy E. Bantugon.

“The students I’ve talked to who wanted to pursue this path always say that the government lacks support for innovators in the country,” Mr. Bantugon told BusinessWorld in Filipino.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Video editing by Jayson Marinas

Related article: https://www.bworldonline.com/bw-launchpad/2024/09/25/623657/pinoy-makes-green-aviation-sealant-from-lowly-pili-tree/